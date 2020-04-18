School Year in US Capital to End on May 29 - Mayor Bowser

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2020) Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser announced during a press briefing on Friday that the academic year in the US capital will end on May 29, three weeks ahead of schedule, and that distance learning will continue until that date due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"For public schools and public charter schools, distance learning at home will throughout the 2019-2020 school year," Bowser told reporters. We will close our school year early, on May 29."

Bowser also said the local authorities will determine on the issue of whether to organize summer schools and when to next academic year will begin.

"We will be able to say more about what is going to happen by May 15," Bowser said.

As of Friday, the Washington, DC authorities reported 2,476 COVID-19 cases and 86 fatalities.