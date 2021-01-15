Schools Across Russia to Begin Returning to Offline Lessons on Monday - Education Minister

Schools across Russia will begin returning to offline lesson on Monday after partially switching to distance learning due to the coronavirus, minister of school education, Sergey Kravtsov, said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) Schools across Russia will begin returning to offline lesson on Monday after partially switching to distance learning due to the coronavirus, minister of school education, Sergey Kravtsov, said Friday.

"Distance learning will never replace the traditional learning. So, once the New Year holidays are over, schoolchildren are coming back to school," the minister said.

On January 18, schools will reopen in all of the regions, the minister said.