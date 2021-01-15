UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Schools Across Russia To Begin Returning To Offline Lessons On Monday - Education Minister

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 02:27 PM

Schools Across Russia to Begin Returning to Offline Lessons on Monday - Education Minister

Schools across Russia will begin returning to offline lesson on Monday after partially switching to distance learning due to the coronavirus, minister of school education, Sergey Kravtsov, said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) Schools across Russia will begin returning to offline lesson on Monday after partially switching to distance learning due to the coronavirus, minister of school education, Sergey Kravtsov, said Friday.

"Distance learning will never replace the traditional learning. So, once the New Year holidays are over, schoolchildren are coming back to school," the minister said.

On January 18, schools will reopen in all of the regions, the minister said.

Related Topics

Education Russia Holidays January All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Kyrgyzstan logs 134 new COVID-19 cases

3 minutes ago

Death toll rises to 35 in earthquake in Indonesia' ..

3 minutes ago

UN official calls US designation of Houthis as ter ..

3 minutes ago

PHA to auction canteens of parks to increase self ..

3 minutes ago

French motorcyclist dies after Dakar Rally fall

8 minutes ago

Chinese team to turn 6.7 mln hectares of saline-al ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.