UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Schools, Cinemas To Reopen In India Despite Spike In Virus Cases

Muhammad Irfan 42 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 11:20 PM

Schools, cinemas to reopen in India despite spike in virus cases

Schools, cinemas and swimming pools will be allowed to reopen in India after a months-long coronavirus lockdown, the home affairs ministry said Wednesday, even as experts warn that the vast nation is on track to becoming the world's most-infected

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Schools, cinemas and swimming pools will be allowed to reopen in India after a months-long coronavirus lockdown, the home affairs ministry said Wednesday, even as experts warn that the vast nation is on track to becoming the world's most-infected.

India, home to 1.3 billion people, has recorded more than 6.2 million cases so far -- second only to the United States -- and more than 97,000 deaths.

But the government has gradually restarted activities to salvage an economy badly battered by the lockdown, with millions of people, particularly the poor, losing their livelihoods.

Classes for students aged 14 to 17 were allowed to resume in some states last week, but the new announcement affects all schools.

"For re-opening of schools and coaching institutions, (states and territory) governments have been given the flexibility to take a decision after October 15... in a graded manner," the ministry said in a statement.

Online and distance learning "shall be encouraged" and students cannot be forced to attend classes, it added.

Higher education institutions remain shut, although some post-graduate and research students in science and technology courses could return to laboratories.

Cinemas in the movie-obsessed country will be permitted to reopen with 50 percent capacity, while swimming pools can be used for sports training.

International commercial flights remain suspended although limited services, many to allow citizens to return to their home countries, have been operating.

Trains, metros, domestic flights, markets and restaurants have already reopened or resumed service, with some restrictions.

The virus initially hit major metropolitan areas including financial hub Mumbai and the capital New Delhi.

But it has since spread to regional and rural areas where healthcare systems are even more fragile and patchy.

Related Topics

India Mumbai World Technology Sports Poor Education New Delhi United States Hub October Market All Government Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

India announces more COVID-19 related relaxations

32 minutes ago

Ministry of Community Development promotes senior ..

32 minutes ago

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Amir of Kuwait

1 hour ago

Funeral prayers of victims of Motorway accident of ..

32 minutes ago

Congresswoman Warns US Military Build-Up in Poland ..

32 minutes ago

Lavrov, Borrell Stress Need for Complete Ceasefire ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.