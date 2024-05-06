NEW DELHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) All educational institutions, including schools and colleges, will remain closed in India's northeastern state of Manipur through Tuesday due to the inclement weather featuring heavy rains and thunderstorms, according to the state's Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Monday.

Incessant rains were reported in the state over the past two days, particularly Sunday, affecting the local daily life.

Several houses and vehicles were damaged in different parts of the state, including Canchipur and Tera in Imphal West area, with hails leaving holes on tin-roofs, reported The Hindu newspaper.

"All schools and colleges will remain closed on 6th May and 7th May, 2024 due to the prevailing weather conditions in the state.

The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure against the risks posed by the current weather conditions," Singh wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"I urge all to stay updated and remain safe indoors. The state government is taking all necessary measures to protect lives and properties and assist those who have been affected," he said.

Meanwhile, some parts of the South Asian country, particularly in the eastern, southern and central areas, have continued to witness heatwave conditions with the mercury touching as high as 45 degrees Celsius.