Schools, Factories Closed After Quake 'swarm' Near Naples

Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2024 | 10:44 PM

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Factories and schools near Naples were closed for inspections Tuesday after 150 tremors, including the biggest for 40 years, hit the volcanic region in southern Italy.

There were no injuries or major structural damage reported but the "seismic swarm" -- which included a 4.4-magnitude quake on Monday evening -- sparked widespread fear among residents.

"I'm scared. I opened this morning but there isn't anyone because people are scared," Gaetano Maddaluno, a 56-year-old hairdresser in the city of Pozzuoli, told AFP by telephone on Tuesday morning.

The National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) reported around 150 earthquakes between 0.0 and 4.4-magnitude, including the most powerful for four decades.

Many residents of Pozzuoli rushed out of their homes into the street following the tremors on Monday night, which the local mayor said on Tuesday lunchtime were still ongoing.

Around 80 people slept overnight in a hastily erected shelter in a sports hall, while numerous reception points, including with tents, toilets and temporary cots, were set up for those too scared to go home.

Seismic activity is nothing new in Pozzuoli, located on the Campi Flegrei (Phlegraean Fields), Europe's largest active caldera -- the hollow left after an eruption.

But many of the 500,000 inhabitants living in the danger zone had already been spooked by a 4.2-magnitude quake last September.

