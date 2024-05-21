Schools, Factories Closed After Quake 'swarm' Near Naples
Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2024 | 10:44 PM
Factories and schools near Naples were closed for inspections Tuesday after 150 tremors, including the biggest for 40 years, hit the volcanic region in southern Italy
Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Factories and schools near Naples were closed for inspections Tuesday after 150 tremors, including the biggest for 40 years, hit the volcanic region in southern Italy.
There were no injuries or major structural damage reported but the "seismic swarm" -- which included a 4.4-magnitude quake on Monday evening -- sparked widespread fear among residents.
"I'm scared. I opened this morning but there isn't anyone because people are scared," Gaetano Maddaluno, a 56-year-old hairdresser in the city of Pozzuoli, told AFP by telephone on Tuesday morning.
The National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) reported around 150 earthquakes between 0.0 and 4.4-magnitude, including the most powerful for four decades.
Many residents of Pozzuoli rushed out of their homes into the street following the tremors on Monday night, which the local mayor said on Tuesday lunchtime were still ongoing.
Around 80 people slept overnight in a hastily erected shelter in a sports hall, while numerous reception points, including with tents, toilets and temporary cots, were set up for those too scared to go home.
Seismic activity is nothing new in Pozzuoli, located on the Campi Flegrei (Phlegraean Fields), Europe's largest active caldera -- the hollow left after an eruption.
But many of the 500,000 inhabitants living in the danger zone had already been spooked by a 4.2-magnitude quake last September.
Recent Stories
Govt taking steps to prevent human trafficking: Federal Minister for Law & Justi ..
One dead, 71 injured as London-Singapore flight hits severe turbulence
MQM-P laments urban centers denied due development
SSP visits police hospital, fitness facilities
KP govt to present annual budget 2024-25 on May 24
Nine criminal gangs busted, looted valuables recovered
Pogacar continues Giro dominance on day of rider protests
DPM Dar visits Bishkek National Hospital; meets Kyrgyz authorities
Art exhibition "Impressions of Pakistan" by Spanish artist mesmerizes visitors
Two kids allegedly drowned in Canal
Working to provide facilities to private sector; economy on right track: Prime ..
Pakistan China friendship strengthening with each passing day: Governor
More Stories From World
-
One dead, 71 injured as London-Singapore flight hits severe turbulence13 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar visits Bishkek National Hospital; meets Kyrgyz authorities23 minutes ago
-
Small island states win 'historic' climate case at UN court2 minutes ago
-
Pakistani handicraft products attract large crowd at 33rd Harbin Fair1 minute ago
-
China's top diplomat urges SCO members to maintain strategic autonomy1 minute ago
-
Diplomatic crisis deepens as Spain pulls out Argentina envoy1 minute ago
-
One dead as London-Singapore flight hits severe turbulence1 minute ago
-
DPM, Belarusian counterpart discuss bilateral ties46 seconds ago
-
Associated Press says Israel shut down its Gaza live video feed52 seconds ago
-
DPM Dar departs to Kyrgyz Republic to meet Pakistani students3 hours ago
-
China backs Arab states in playing greater role on Palestinian issue3 hours ago
-
UK blood scandal victims to receive payouts this year: govt3 hours ago