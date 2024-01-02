XINING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) All 371 schools in northwest China's earthquake-affected Qinghai Province have resumed offline teaching, bringing 126,300 students back to classrooms, the provincial department of education said on Tuesday.

Students are attending classes not only at their original school sites but also in temporary resettlements and makeshift houses equipped with necessary facilities including heaters.

Schools will continue to enhance campus security, standardize teaching routines, and support students through psychological counseling and safety education, according to the education department.

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck Jishishan in Gansu Province on Dec. 18, leaving more than 150 people dead in Gansu and neighboring Qinghai Province.