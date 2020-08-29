Schools, kindergartens to be reopened in Wuhan next week

(@fidahassanain)

WUHAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 29th, 2020) Chinese authorities announced on Saturday to reopen all its schools and kindergartens on Tuesday.

The authorities also made emergency plans to switch back to online teaching should risk levels change. They asked the students to wear masks to and from school and avoid public transportation if possible.

Wuhan was the epicenter of Covid-19 in China.

According to Chinese media reports, as many as 2, 842 educational institutions across the city would reopen their doors for the students.

They said there were around 1.4 million students in the city who are waiting for reopening of schools and educational institutions.

The officials directed the schools to conduct drills and training sessions to help fight against new outbreaks and avoid from unnecessary mass gatherings and submit written reports before the health authorities concerned.

However, the reports said that foreign teachers and students who could not receive notice from their schools would not be allowed to return.

The central Chinese city, where the Covid-19 epidemic is believed to have originated, was locked down for more than two months from late January. The city’s death toll of 3,869 accounts for more than 80 per cent of China’s total.

Wuhan was completely shut down soon after Covid-19 outbreak at the end of February this year.