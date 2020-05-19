Schools, Museums Reopen in Belgium As Part of Phased Relaxation of COVID-19 Restrictions

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) The Belgian government reopened on Monday schools and museums as part of the new phase of the relaxation of COVID-19 lockdown amid steady decline in new infections.

Belgium's COVID-19 mortality rate continues to decline. Earlier in the day, the Health Ministry said that COVID-19 death toll in the country grew by 28 to 9,080 over the past 24 hours, while on Saturday and Sunday, the health authorities reported 47 new fatalities a day. The number of confirmed cases in Belgium has increased by 279 in the past day to a cumulative total of 55,559. On Sunday, the daily increase was at 291.

According to Caroline Desir, the education minister of Belgium's French Community, the first day of resumed classes proceeded smoothly.

In accordance with the National Security Council's decision, studies in school are resuming gradually.

The first to return to school were students of final grades and those who are finishing Primary school. All students were provided with protective masks and sanitizers and divided into groups of ten.

Museums and cultural and historical sites were reopened under the condition that they sell tickets online only and that they prevent large groups of people from gathering indoors.

On May 4, Belgium began a phase-by-phase abatement of the coronavirus-related restrictions. Businesses in which there is no direct contact with customers were allowed to resume operations. All stores and street stalls were allowed to reopen and Belgians were allowed to receive guests, but with certain limitations ” up to four people belonging to the same family and preferably in outdoor venues, such as gardens. food services, bars and night clubs are expected to reopen on June 8.