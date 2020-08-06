UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Schools Should Be Last Places In Future Lockdowns - Children's Commissioner For England

Sumaira FH 17 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 12:19 AM

Schools Should Be Last Places in Future Lockdowns - Children's Commissioner for England

Schools should be closed last if the second wave of COVID-19 infections forces the government to impose local or national lockdowns in the future, the Children's Commissioner for England, Anne Longfield, said on Wednesday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) Schools should be closed last if the second wave of COVID-19 infections forces the government to impose local or national lockdowns in the future, the Children's Commissioner for England, Anne Longfield, said on Wednesday.

"Education should be prioritised over other sectors: first to open, last to close. When only a limited amount of social interaction is feasible, the amount accounted for by education must be protected -at the expense of other sectors/activities," Longfield wrote.

Longfield admitted that the reduction of coronavirus transmission in the community was very important, but warned it should not be automatically assumed that this requires closing schools, "except as a last resort".

After stressing that children play a smaller role in spreading COVID-19 and are less likely to get ill from the disease, compared to adults, Longfield advised that any measures taken must take into account their particular needs and circumstances.

The commissioner's briefing paper came to light 24 hours after a modeling study published in The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health warns the current UK testing and contact system will be ineffective to prevent a second wave of the virus when schools reopen in September.

Government officials have said the reopening of schools in September is not up for debate, although recent spikes in coronavirus cases have led to the reimposition of local lockdown measures in some parts of England and Scotland.

The UK's coronavirus death toll jumped to 46,299 after another 89 deaths were reported on Tuesday, and the latest government figures also show 306,293 people have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Related Topics

Education United Kingdom September From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to Albanian P ..

22 minutes ago

Ministry of Health hosts world’s first Phase III ..

1 hour ago

Massive Fire in UAE Market Taken Under Control, No ..

6 minutes ago

MoHAP exempts volunteers of the COVID-19 inactivat ..

1 hour ago

US' Pressure on TikTok, Chinese Tech Firms Underst ..

6 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 43,000 addition ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.