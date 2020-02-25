UrduPoint.com
Schools, Shrines Shut In Iraq's Najaf Over Coronavirus

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 10:00 PM

Shrines have shuttered, streets are deserted and schools closed in Iraq's holy city of Najaf, where only pharmacies draw crowds after a novel coronavirus case triggered widespread panic

Najaf, Iraq, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Shrines have shuttered, streets are deserted and schools closed in Iraq's holy city of Najaf, where only pharmacies draw crowds after a novel coronavirus case triggered widespread panic.

Najaf is popular among Muslim pilgrims from Iran, which has recorded 15 deaths from COVID-19, the highest death toll outside China, the epidemic's epicentre.

It is also where Iraq confirmed its first novel coronavirus infection in an Iranian national studying in a seminary in the city, located around 200 kilometres (124 miles) from Baghdad.

Since he was diagnosed on Monday, authorities have beefed up precautionary measures.

Thirteen students who attended the same seminary school as the patient are being checked for the virus, Najaf governor Louai al-Yasseri told AFP.

In an exceptionally rare move, religious officials on Tuesday closed down the Imam Ali Mausoleum in Najaf, allowing visitors access only to its surroundings.

Amid the growing alarm, students remained at home on Tuesday after schools and universities temporarily closed their doors.

"The 1,028 schools in Najaf province have closed following the detection of the first novel coronavirus case," said a spokesman for the province's education department.

The health ministry said this would remain the case for at least 10 days.

The health ministry on Tuesday advised against non-essential travel to Najaf and urged citizens to refrain from holding large gatherings.

Inside the city, life has come to a stand-still, according an AFP correspondent.

The few that brave the streets seek out pharmacies to purchase disinfectants and medical masks which have become more expensive and increasingly difficult to find.

"There have been no masks for two days. How will I protect my children and my wife," laments Hussam al-Khafaji, 29.

