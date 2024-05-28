Schoolteacher Stabbed By Pupil In Western France
Umer Jamshaid Published May 28, 2024 | 12:40 AM
Rennes, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) An 18-year-old pupil was detained in western France on Monday after stabbing his English teacher in the face and fleeing, authorities said.
The teacher from the town of Chemille-en-Anjou in western France "suffered a facial injury that is not life-threatening", said a joint statement from the authorities including the prefect and public prosecutor.
Law enforcement officers could be seen in front of the Lycee de l'Hyrome where the attack took place on Monday morning, according to an AFP photographer at the scene.
According to the prosecutor's account, the pupil attacked the teacher during class after a break.
He "grabbed the teacher from behind and stabbed her in the face, causing panic in the classroom," he said.
After the attack the suspect quickly left through the window, abandoning his knife, according to the authorities. He was detained by gendarmes and municipal police.
Bouillard said the pupil did not seem to have any grievances against the teacher, he added.
Bouillard said that while the teacher was hit in the cheek and her injury was minor "the psychological impact" will be "much greater", Bouillard said.
The young man had been a pupil at the school for three years and returned there Monday after an absence due to illness. Fellow pupils said he appeared in a good mood on Monday morning.
