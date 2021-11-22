Schroeder Must Influence Scholz to Defend Nord Stream 2 From Greens - AfD

Former Chancellor of Germany Gerhard Schroeder should exercise his leverage on his fellow Social Democrats and the country's next chancellor, Olaf Scholz, to defend the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline, which may be threatened by a possible appointment of Greens co-chair Annalena Baerbock as the next foreign minister, Albert Breininger, a member of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, told Sputnik on Monday

According to a preliminary list of cabinet posts published by German media earlier in the day, Baerbock, a vocal opponent of the pipeline, is a likely candidate to head Germany's foreign affairs ministry. Schroeder is the chairman of Nord Stream AG's shareholders' committee and is known for having cultivated an enduring relationship with Russia during his tenure as chancellor.

"Baerbock was against the Nord Stream 2 project, she was against it from the start. Rumors that she will be involved in foreign politics have been circulating for a long time, but now we are receiving news that confirms them.

If we take her statements seriously, it points to a bumpy ride for this project. I think that the moment has come for Mr. Schroeder to use his leverage and make every effort to defend the project, given that his fellow party member is taking over the chancellery," Breininger said.

The Greens politician has insisted on multiple occasions that Russia not only manipulated the gas market and is responsible for the recent price hikes, but also blackmailed her country in a bid to facilitate the certification of the Nord Stream 2 project.

In response to the accusations over high gas prices, the Kremlin has stated that Western politicians miscalculated when switching to alternative energy sources. Russia has repeatedly noted that it is fulfilling all obligations to European partners and is ready to sell more gas.