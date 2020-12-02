UrduPoint.com
Schumacher's Son Gets First F1 Drive Next Season: Haas Team

Faizan Hashmi 28 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 01:47 PM

Mick Schumacher, the son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, will drive in Formula One for the first time with Haas next season, the team announced on Wednesday

"Haas F1 Team has signed Germany's Mick Schumacher as part of its all-new driver lineup for the 2021 FIA Formula 1 World Championship and beyond in a multi-year agreement," Haas said in a statement.

