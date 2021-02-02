UrduPoint.com
Schumer Calls On US Government To Work Productively To Respond To Myanmar Coup

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) The US government should work productively and in a bipartisan manner to decide the best course of action that protects its interests in Myanmar and helps the people of that country, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.

"I hope we can productively work together in a bipartisan fashion to determine the best course of action for America's interests and for the people of Myanmar," Schumer said during the Senate session on Monday.

Earlier in the day, media reported that the Myanmar military detained State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, President Win Myint and some members of the country's ruling party.

The military had vowed to take action against what they say was voter fraud in the November 8 election. Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy won the election.

Schumer said the Biden administration is already providing briefings to lawmakers on the situation in Myanmar.

"Congress stands ready to work collaboratively with the administration to resolve the new situation," Schumer said.

President Joe Biden said earlier on Monday the United States may re-impose sanctions on Myanmar in connection with the latest coup there.

