Schumer Demands US Army Protect Officer Who Testified in Congress Impeachment Probe

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday demanded that the US Army protect Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, who testified in the House impeachment probe, from professional reprisals and threats of violence against his family.

"He [Vindman] is a patriot for being willing to do what we hope and expect every service member will do: to tell the truth when asked," Schumer wrote in a letter to Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy. "It is incumbent on the Army to ensure that he is afforded the same protections as whistleblowers and protected from reprisal for testifying before Congress.

Schumer also requested a briefing on measures to protect Vindman "both from retaliation and for personal safety of him and his family."

In addition, the senator asked McCarthy to publicly state his support for Vindman.

Vindman, an active duty Army officer assigned to the White House, agreed to testify over objections of President Donald Trump, and received a torrent of criticism as a result.

Trump called Vindman a "never Trumper" while conservative pundits on television questioned Vindman's patriotism and even suggest he was a spy for Ukraine.

Vindman, who was born in Ukraine and speaks the language, reportedly told the House investigation of omissions from a White House transcript of Trump's July 25 phone conversation with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the basis of the House impeachment effort.

During the call, Trump asked Zelenskyy to investigate political rival and former Vice President Joe Biden over past dealings with Ukraine that could have benefitted his son, Hunter's, business.