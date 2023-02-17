UrduPoint.com

Schumer In Munich Address To Reaffirm US Aid To Ukraine As Calls Grow For Negotiations

Published February 17, 2023

Schumer in Munich Address to Reaffirm US Aid to Ukraine as Calls Grow for Negotiations

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is leading a delegation of more than 30 senators to the Munich Security Conference on Friday where he plans to reaffirm US assistance to Ukraine amid doubts from some House Republicans and calls to pursue negotiations, according to his op-ed in The Washington Post.

"To the people of Ukraine, I pledge that the U.S. Senate will not abandon our commitment to stand together in this time of war. I am proud that the Senate, in a bipartisan way, approved $113 billion in military, economic and humanitarian aid to Ukraine last year," Schumer wrote in an op-ed in The Washington Post that was adapted from his planned speech at the conference.

"And while this is a significant investment in our friends in Ukraine, we cannot stop."

Schumer criticized calls for negotiations with Russia from "some on the hard right" in the US and Europe. He argued that a Russian victory in the Ukraine conflict "will not lead to detente but even more Russian belligerence."

He noted majority support in both US parties for continuing aid to Ukraine, including from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who is also attending the conference.

