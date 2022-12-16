UrduPoint.com

Schumer, Pelosi Say Biden Should Run For Reelection In 2024 - Reports

Published December 16, 2022

Schumer, Pelosi Say Biden Should Run for Reelection in 2024 - Reports

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi believe US President Joe Biden should run for another term in the 2024 presidential election, they told CNN in an interview.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi believe US President Joe Biden should run for another term in the 2024 presidential election, they told CNN in an interview.

"I think President Biden has done an excellent job as President of the United States. I hope that he does seek re-election," Pelosi said during an interview.

Schumer likewise said he believes Biden should run for another term, noting that he would support him "all the way."

Biden may announce his reelection bid shortly into the new year, White House Chief of Staff Ronald Klain said earlier this month.

Biden's 2020 campaign rival, former US President Donald Trump, announced his 2024 candidacy in November.

The interview with Schumer and Pelosi comes in the wake of the midterm elections, following which Democrats retained control of the Senate but lost the House. Last month, Pelosi announced her intent to step down as House Democratic leader and pass the party's reigns to younger lawmakers.

The two long-time leaders of Democrats in Congress continue to lead both chambers through the "lame duck" session, during which they have worked on passing government funding and defense spending bills.

