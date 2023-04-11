Close
Schumer Requests Classified Senate Briefing On Leaked Ukraine Documents - Spokesperson

Faizan Hashmi Published April 11, 2023 | 08:51 PM

Schumer Requests Classified Senate Briefing on Leaked Ukraine Documents - Spokesperson

US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has requested a classified briefing for all senators regarding the leaked classified documents on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, according to a statement from his spokesperson circulated on Twitter on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has requested a classified briefing for all senators regarding the leaked classified documents on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, according to a statement from his spokesperson circulated on Twitter on Tuesday.

"Majority Leader Schumer has requested a classified briefing for all-Senators on the leaked classified U.S. documents on the war in Ukraine," the statement said.

It added that the date and time of the briefing had not been determined yet.

More than 100 classified US government documents have been leaked on social media sites over the past month, containing sensitive intelligence not only on Russia and Ukraine, but also Canada, China, South Korea, the Indo-Pacific region, and the middle East.

