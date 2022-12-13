UrduPoint.com

Schumer Says Anticipates 1-Week Continuing Resolution To Fund US Govt., Avoid Shutdown

December 13, 2022

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he anticipates Congress will consider a one-week continuing resolution (CR) to avoid a government shutdown and give lawmakers more time to draft a year-long funding bill.

"Both sides also continue negotiating a deal for a year-long omnibus," Schumer said on Monday. "Later this week, members should be prepared to take quick action on a CR, a one-week CR, so we can give appropriators more time to finish a full funding bill before the holidays.

Schumer said he is optimistic Congress would quickly take action on a CR and avoid a government shutdown.

Congress is slated to consider government funding legislation and the National Defense Authorization Act as part of its "lame duck" session that runs through the end of the year.

Republican lawmakers have proposed a CR into the new year and new Congress, during which Republicans will have control of the House of Representatives.

