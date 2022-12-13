Schumer Says Expects US Government Funding Bill to Include More Ukraine Aid

US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday that he expects omnibus government funding legislation to include more aid to Ukraine, as well as a bill to reform the electoral process

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday that he expects omnibus government funding legislation to include more aid to Ukraine, as well as a bill to reform the electoral process.

"Negotiations for a year-long omnibus agreement move forward. There's a lot of work left to do, but we're optimistic that if we preserve the good faith we've seen so far, we will get there," Schumer said during remarks on the Senate floor. "I expect an omnibus will contain priorities both sides want to see passed into law, including more funding for Ukraine and the Electoral Count (Reform) Act."

The Electoral Count Reform Act would revise the process of casting and counting electoral votes for US presidential elections, as well as the provisions related to the presidential transition process.

On Monday, Schumer said he anticipates Congress will consider a one-week continuing resolution to avoid a government shutdown and give lawmakers more time to draft a year-long funding bill.

However, some Republican lawmakers have instead proposed a continuing resolution into the new year, during which Republicans will have control of the House of Representatives.

Congress is also slated to consider the National Defense Authorization Act before the end of the year, which includes $800 million for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative.