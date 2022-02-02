UrduPoint.com

Schumer Says He Hopes To Get Bipartisan Russia Sanctions Bill On Floor 'Relatively Soon'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2022 | 03:20 AM

Schumer Says He Hopes to Get Bipartisan Russia Sanctions Bill on Floor 'Relatively Soon'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer expressed hope that lawmakers will be able to adopt a strong sanctions bill against Russia over Ukraine relatively soon.

Last week, US media reported that eight Democratic and Republican senators were preparing a new bipartisan so-called "veto proof" bill to impose compulsory economic sanctions on Russia and other measures over the tensions with Ukraine.

"I am hopeful that we can get a strong bipartisan sanctions bill to the floor relatively soon," Schumer told reporters on Tuesday.

The Senate's top Democrat also said they will continue working very closely to get a final agreement. However, he admitted, there are several outstanding issues that they are currently working on.

The text of the new bill has not yet been finalized and it is not certain whether US President Joe Biden will decide to openly support it, according to media reports.

