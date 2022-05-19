UrduPoint.com

Schumer Says Hopes US Senate Swiftly Passes Resolution Admitting Finland, Sweden To NATO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2022 | 09:19 PM

US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Thursday that he hopes the chamber can swiftly pass a resolution moving forward the admission of Finland and Sweden into NATO

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2022) US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Thursday that he hopes the chamber can swiftly pass a resolution moving forward the admission of Finland and Sweden into NATO.

"Their application to NATO will soon come before this chamber ... I hope we will be able to act swiftly and in a bipartisan way on a resolution admitting these nations into the ranks of the NATO alliance," Schumer said during a speech on the Senate floor.

US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that his administration will send Congress reports on the accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO in order to make the Senate's approval process more efficient.

Biden on Thursday met with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson on the topic of their accession to NATO. Schumer also said that he and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell will host a bipartisan meeting with Niinsto and Andersson later on Thursday.

