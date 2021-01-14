Schumer Says if Trump Convicted Senate to Hold Vote to Bar Him From Running Again

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) The US Senate will hold a vote to bar US President Donald Trump from running for the White House in the future if he is convicted of impeachment charges, presumptive Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement.

The US House of Representatives on Wednesday impeached President Donald Trump for "incitement" of last week's deadly riot at the Capitol.

"There will be an impeachment trial in the United States Senate, there will be a vote on convicting the president for high crimes and misdemeanors, and if the president convicted, there will be a vote on barring him from running again," Schumer, the chamber's top Democrat, said Wednesday.

A Senate trial can begin immediately if the current Senate Republican Majority leader Mitch McConnell will agree to reconvene it for an emergency session, Schumer added. Otherwise, Senate may start the process after January 19, he said.

"Now that the House of Representatives has acted, the Senate will hold a fair trial on the impeachment of Donald Trump for his role in inciting the violent insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6 and attempting to overturn a free and fair election," Schumer said.

In December 2019, Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress charges in connection with his alleged attempt to force Ukraine into probing Biden's son. But the Senate, where the Republican Party enjoyed a majority, acquitted him in February 2020.

At least five people died in connection with the riots that erupted on January 6 after thousands stormed the Capitol including some wielding weapons inside the halls of Congress. The assault came after Trump urged followers to keep fighting and not allow the election to be "stolen." Trump's allegations of vote fraud have been refuted by US election security and Justice Department officials.

On Tuesday, Trump told reporters that the speech he delivered on January 6 before the protesters stormed Capitol Hill was "totally appropriate." He said the impeachment process was the "continuation of the greatest witch hunt in the history of politics."