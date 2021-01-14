UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Schumer Says If Trump Convicted Senate To Hold Vote To Bar Him From Running Again

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 04:10 AM

Schumer Says if Trump Convicted Senate to Hold Vote to Bar Him From Running Again

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) The US Senate will hold a vote to bar US President Donald Trump from running for the White House in the future if he is convicted of impeachment charges, presumptive Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement.

The US House of Representatives on Wednesday impeached President Donald Trump for "incitement" of last week's deadly riot at the Capitol.

"There will be an impeachment trial in the United States Senate, there will be a vote on convicting the president for high crimes and misdemeanors, and if the president convicted, there will be a vote on barring him from running again," Schumer, the chamber's top Democrat, said Wednesday.

A Senate trial can begin immediately if the current Senate Republican Majority leader Mitch McConnell will agree to reconvene it for an emergency session, Schumer added. Otherwise, Senate may start the process after January 19, he said.

"Now that the House of Representatives has acted, the Senate will hold a fair trial on the impeachment of Donald Trump for his role in inciting the violent insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6 and attempting to overturn a free and fair election," Schumer said.

In December 2019, Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress charges in connection with his alleged attempt to force Ukraine into probing Biden's son. But the Senate, where the Republican Party enjoyed a majority, acquitted him in February 2020.

At least five people died in connection with the riots that erupted on January 6 after thousands stormed the Capitol including some wielding weapons inside the halls of Congress. The assault came after Trump urged followers to keep fighting and not allow the election to be "stolen." Trump's allegations of vote fraud have been refuted by US election security and Justice Department officials.

On Tuesday, Trump told reporters that the speech he delivered on January 6 before the protesters stormed Capitol Hill was "totally appropriate." He said the impeachment process was the "continuation of the greatest witch hunt in the history of politics."

Related Topics

Election Senate Riots Ukraine Vote White House Trump Died Capitol Hill United States Chamber January February May December Congress 2019 2020 From Top

Recent Stories

Poor visibility warning

2 hours ago

Dubai Customs gives certificate issuance authorisa ..

2 hours ago

UAE bourses end in green for fourth straight day

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Arts Society marks World Logic day

3 hours ago

14th Asian Financial Forum to run online next week

4 hours ago

UAE&#039;s non-oil trade hit AED1.033 trillion dur ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.