Schumer Says Trump Legal Situation Should Occur Without Political Interference

Umer Jamshaid Published July 20, 2023 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) US lawmakers should allow former President Donald Trump's legal battles to occur without political interference, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Wednesday.

"No person is above the law, including Donald Trump. We should let the process play out without political or ideological interference," Schumer said during a press conference, when asked about a possible indictment of the former president.

On Tuesday, Trump said he was informed by Special Counsel Jack Smith that he was a target of the Federal government's investigation into the January 6 US Capitol riot.

Trump said he was given four days to report to a grand jury, which often leads to arrest and indictment, according to Trump.

US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell declined to comment on the situation, pointing to prior refusals to comment on 2024 Republican presidential candidates.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, an opponent of Trump's in the Republican Primary, said that he hopes the former president is not charged as a result of the investigation. An indictment would not be good for the United States as a country, DeSantis said.

