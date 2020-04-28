UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Schumer Seeks Senate Probe Of COVID-19 Test Shortage When Congress Returns

Faizan Hashmi 55 seconds ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 02:10 AM

Schumer Seeks Senate Probe of COVID-19 Test Shortage When Congress Returns

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) Investigating the continued shortage of COVID-19 tests should top the US Senate agenda when lawmakers return to Washington from recess next week, along with a probe of allegations that banks administering the Paycheck Protection Program have bypassed some businesses in favor of wealthier clients, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a press release.

"Now that Leader [Mitch] McConnell has decided the Senate will reconvene next week, he should instruct his Committee Chairs to immediately begin vigorous and desperately needed oversight of the Trump administration's administration to the COVID-19 pandemic and its implementation of the CARES act," Schumer said on Monday.

At a minimum, the Senate needs to hold public hearings "to examine why the United States still does not have adequate testing" for COVID-19 and why some lenders in the Small business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program "have prioritized the applications of their larger and wealthier clients to the detriment of smaller businesses," Schumer said.

A test shortage is often cited as the reason US testing guidelines limit tests to COVID-19 victims who suffer from symptoms such elevated body temperatures and coughs, despite evidence that the disease is primarily spread by people who have no symptoms and are unaware they were ever infected.

Related Topics

Senate Shortage Business Minority Washington Trump United States From Top

Recent Stories

Commercial centres and shopping malls must adminis ..

26 minutes ago

Burj Khalifa lights up in Dutch flag colour for Ki ..

1 hour ago

FAB reports first quarter 2020 net profit of AED 2 ..

1 hour ago

Bee’ah launches disinfection pods to optimise sa ..

1 hour ago

Gargash receives Somali FM&#039;s call

1 hour ago

Khalifa Foundation provides 85,989 Iftar meals to ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.