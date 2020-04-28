Schumer Seeks Senate Probe of COVID-19 Test Shortage When Congress Returns

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) Investigating the continued shortage of COVID-19 tests should top the US Senate agenda when lawmakers return to Washington from recess next week, along with a probe of allegations that banks administering the Paycheck Protection Program have bypassed some businesses in favor of wealthier clients, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a press release.

"Now that Leader [Mitch] McConnell has decided the Senate will reconvene next week, he should instruct his Committee Chairs to immediately begin vigorous and desperately needed oversight of the Trump administration's administration to the COVID-19 pandemic and its implementation of the CARES act," Schumer said on Monday.

At a minimum, the Senate needs to hold public hearings "to examine why the United States still does not have adequate testing" for COVID-19 and why some lenders in the Small business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program "have prioritized the applications of their larger and wealthier clients to the detriment of smaller businesses," Schumer said.

A test shortage is often cited as the reason US testing guidelines limit tests to COVID-19 victims who suffer from symptoms such elevated body temperatures and coughs, despite evidence that the disease is primarily spread by people who have no symptoms and are unaware they were ever infected.