Schumer to Visit Israel Next Week to Meet Netanyahu Amid Judicial Reform Crisis - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) Democratic US Sen. Chuck Schumer will visit Israel next week to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other senior officials, Axios reported on Wednesday citing the Israeli Foreign Ministry.

The report said Schumer will visit Israel February 23 to 25 amid fears that plans to overhaul the country's judicial system could lead to clashes between the right-wing government and opposition.

Schumer will also meet with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid, and US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides.

It is unclear, according to the report, if Schumer will visit the occupied West Bank to meet with Palestinian officials and his office did not respond to requests for comment on the travel.

On January 4, Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin rolled out a legal reform package that would limit the authority of the Supreme Court by giving the cabinet control over the selection of new judges, as well as allowing the Knesset to override the court's rulings with an absolute majority, among other points. The planned overhaul sparked public criticism and prompted a wave of mass protests.

Under the Israeli judicial system, the Supreme Court plays the role of a constitutional supervisory body, since there is no constitution and constitutional court in the country. Government decisions are largely controlled by the court, which can overturn them if necessary.

