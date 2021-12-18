US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced on Saturday that a vote on Republican Senator Ted Cruz's bill to sanction the Nord Stream 2 pipeline will take place by January 14, in return for the senator ending his block on President Joe Biden's nominees

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2021) US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced on Saturday that a vote on Republican Senator Ted Cruz's bill to sanction the Nord Stream 2 pipeline will take place by January 14, in return for the senator ending his block on President Joe Biden's nominees.

"So, Madam President, I ask unanimous consent that at the time to be determined by the majority leader, following consultation with the Republican leader, no later than January 14, 2022, the Senate proceed to the consideration of S. 3426, introduced earlier today by Senator Cruz," Schumer said during a Senate session, broadcast by C-SPAN.

The majority leader proceeded to ask for a vote on multiple nominations en bloc, with the Senate confirming them afterward.

"The Senate confirmed 9 more district court judges, 41 more ambassadors, 7 additional members of President Biden's team, and more!" Schumer tweeted later.

Cruz and Schumer have been engaged in a legislative stand-off as Cruz was trying to push a bill that would force the US government to re-impose economic sanctions on the company building Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Europe.

Earlier in the year, the United States granted a sanctions waiver to Nord Stream 2 AG, the pipeline project operator.