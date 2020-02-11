Schumer Urges Inspectors General at 74 US Agencies to Protect Whistleblowers From Trump

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer in a letter released on Monday urged inspector generals from more than 70 US agencies to protect whistleblowers after President Donald Trump fired two officials for testifying against him during the impeachment process.

"I request that your office take immediate action to investigate any and all instances of retaliation against anyone who has made, or in the future makes, protected disclosures of presidential misconduct to Congress or Inspectors General," Schumer said in the letter.

On Friday, Trump fired Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman from the National Security Council over testimony in the House impeachment inquiry that linked withheld military aid to Ukraine to an investigation of the Biden family's business dealings in Kiev.

Schumer emphasized that all Federal employees have a legal right to make protected disclosures to Congress and inspectors general free from reprisals.

In the letter, Schumer said there is a pattern of Trump targeting personnel who report wrongdoing. He warned that Trump's behavior, if left unchecked, would discourage other potential whistleblowers from reporting wrongdoing.

Vindman's brother was also fired, but the reason was unclear. The two were reassigned to other positions in the Defense Department.