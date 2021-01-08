UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Schumer Urges Pence To Take Over As Acting US President By Invoking 25th Amendment

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 12:10 AM

Schumer Urges Pence to Take Over as Acting US President by Invoking 25th Amendment

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) US Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday called on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment of the Constitution to quickly strip President Donald Trump of executive power prior to the January 20 inauguration - a move that would effectively make Pence the acting US president.

"The quickest and most effective way - it can be done today - to remove this president from office would be for the Vice President to immediately invoke the 25th Amendment. If the Vice President and the Cabinet refuse to stand up, Congress must reconvene to impeach President Trump," Schumer said via Twitter.

Schumer echoed calls by dozens of congressional Democrats to impeach Trump as Republican officials remained largely silent. However Congressman Adam Kinzinger became the first high-profile Republican to also call for Trump's ouster, claiming that the president's behavior indicates he has lost touch with reality and suffers from mental illness.

The amendment allows for the temporary or permanent transfer of power from the President to Vice President if a majority in the Cabinet notifies leaders in the House and Senate that the President is unable to perform his duties.

Trump remained silent much of Wednesday as his supporters occupied the Capitol in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying results of the 2020 presidential election. After urging his supporters to march on the Capitol, and some entered Congress and engaged with police, Trump then issued a video calling on them to remain peaceful and go home.

Related Topics

Election Senate Police Twitter Trump January March Democrats Congress 2020 From Cabinet

Recent Stories

France Ready to Tighten Coronavirus Curbs - Prime ..

57 minutes ago

Washington Police Arrested 68 Involved in US Capit ..

57 minutes ago

Mosques, Primary Schools to Resume Work in Gaza St ..

11 minutes ago

Skripal's 93-Year-Old Mother Dies in Russia's Yaro ..

57 minutes ago

Several Capitol Hill Rioters Charged Today, More t ..

57 minutes ago

61,396 vaccinated against COVID-19 in last 24 hrs ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.