Schumer Urges Senate Republicans to Work With Democrat Majority on Bipartisan Legislation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he hopes the upper chamber can work across party lines to advance bipartisan legislation during the next Congress.

"I hope this chamber, for the good of the American people, will continue in its record of getting bipartisan things done," Schumer said on Monday during remarks on the Senate floor. "I say to my Republican colleagues, including leader (Mitch) McConnell: work with us. We are willing to work with you to get things done."

Democrats are projected to secure their majority in the Senate during midterm elections after races in Nevada and Arizona were called in their favor over the weekend.

A runoff race in Georgia next month will determine the remaining Senate seat.

However, Republicans are slated to win a majority in the House once election results are finalized, overthrowing Democrats' complete control of both Congress and the presidency.

Democrats will encounter "stiff resistance" from the Senate Republican conference if they do not work with Republicans to address concerns about the impact of their policies, McConnell also said during remarks on the Senate floor.