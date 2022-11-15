UrduPoint.com

Schumer Urges Senate Republicans To Work With Democrat Majority On Bipartisan Legislation

Sumaira FH Published November 15, 2022 | 02:30 AM

Schumer Urges Senate Republicans to Work With Democrat Majority on Bipartisan Legislation

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he hopes the upper chamber can work across party lines to advance bipartisan legislation during the next Congress.

"I hope this chamber, for the good of the American people, will continue in its record of getting bipartisan things done," Schumer said on Monday during remarks on the Senate floor. "I say to my Republican colleagues, including leader (Mitch) McConnell: work with us. We are willing to work with you to get things done."

Democrats are projected to secure their majority in the Senate during midterm elections after races in Nevada and Arizona were called in their favor over the weekend.

A runoff race in Georgia next month will determine the remaining Senate seat.

However, Republicans are slated to win a majority in the House once election results are finalized, overthrowing Democrats' complete control of both Congress and the presidency.

Democrats will encounter "stiff resistance" from the Senate Republican conference if they do not work with Republicans to address concerns about the impact of their policies, McConnell also said during remarks on the Senate floor.

Related Topics

Election Senate Georgia Chamber Democrats Congress From Race

Recent Stories

Forty States Reach Settlement With Google Over Loc ..

Forty States Reach Settlement With Google Over Location Tracking Practices - Sta ..

2 hours ago
 Texas Governor Calls for Probe Into Election Probl ..

Texas Governor Calls for Probe Into Election Problems in Harris County - Stateme ..

2 hours ago
 US Army Says Awards $520Mln to Lockheed Martin to ..

US Army Says Awards $520Mln to Lockheed Martin to Refill Stocks of GMLRS Sent to ..

2 hours ago
 Amazon founder Bezos says will donate most of fort ..

Amazon founder Bezos says will donate most of fortune to charity

2 hours ago
 Google pays $392 mn in landmark US privacy case

Google pays $392 mn in landmark US privacy case

2 hours ago
 Minor girl killed as house roof caves in

Minor girl killed as house roof caves in

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.