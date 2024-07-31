'Sci-fi assassin': S. Korean Olympic sharpshooter wins internet

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) A South Korean Olympic sharpshooter who took silver in the women's 10-metre air pistol exploded across the internet Wednesday, crowned the Paris Games' breakout style star.

Wearing her black South Korea uniform zipped up to the neck, a baseball hat, and wire-rimmed shooting glasses, 31-year-old Kim Ye-ji was almost preternaturally calm in videos showing her and her teammate locking up the two top shooting scores in Paris Sunday.

After her win, a 27-second clip showing Kim, with the same ultra-calm manner, taking aim, shooting her weapon, and checking her record-breaking score, went viral.

The video, which appears to have been first shared in a Reddit thread, actually shows Kim at the Baku World Cup in May, not Paris.

But even as social media platform X flagged some posts for sharing the footage out of context, the video continued to spread online, alongside images of Kim from Paris.

Kim was quickly declared "the coldest style star of this year's Games" by style magazine GQ.

"The first-time Olympian took to the range at the Chateauroux Shooting Centre looking like an ultra-contemporary, sportswear-wearing sci-fi assassin," GQ said.