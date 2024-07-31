'Sci-fi Assassin': S. Korean Olympic Sharpshooter Wins Internet
Umer Jamshaid Published July 31, 2024 | 02:20 PM
Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) A South Korean Olympic sharpshooter who took silver in the women's 10-metre air pistol exploded across the internet Wednesday, crowned the Paris Games' breakout style star.
Wearing her black South Korea uniform zipped up to the neck, a baseball hat, and wire-rimmed shooting glasses, 31-year-old Kim Ye-ji was almost preternaturally calm in videos showing her and her teammate locking up the two top shooting scores in Paris Sunday.
After her win, a 27-second clip showing Kim, with the same ultra-calm manner, taking aim, shooting her weapon, and checking her record-breaking score, went viral.
The video, which appears to have been first shared in a Reddit thread, actually shows Kim at the Baku World Cup in May, not Paris.
But even as social media platform X flagged some posts for sharing the footage out of context, the video continued to spread online, alongside images of Kim from Paris.
Kim was quickly declared "the coldest style star of this year's Games" by style magazine GQ.
"The first-time Olympian took to the range at the Chateauroux Shooting Centre looking like an ultra-contemporary, sportswear-wearing sci-fi assassin," GQ said.
Recent Stories
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik
Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend
Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand
Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA
FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25
Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais
More Stories From World
-
Israeli attacks in Beirut, Tehran ‘represent a dangerous escalation', UN chief warns3 minutes ago
-
UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting over Hamas leader killing6 hours ago
-
School bus, train collide in S.Africa killing five children6 hours ago
-
School bus, train collide in S.Africa killing five children6 hours ago
-
Israeli attacks in Beirut, Tehran ‘represent a dangerous escalation', UN chief warns8 hours ago
-
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study9 hours ago
-
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Guterres horrified8 hours ago
-
Greek journalist's murder trial ends without convictions11 hours ago
-
Al Jazeera says Israeli strike kills two of its journalists in Gaza11 hours ago
-
Russia extends detention of French researcher: court11 hours ago
-
Zelensky slams Olympic sanctions on Russia as 'piecemeal'11 hours ago
-
US election a 'challenge' that poses 'risks' for Ukraine: Zelensky11 hours ago