UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sci-tech Firms Raise 200 Bln Yuan On STAR Market

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 03:46 PM

Sci-tech firms raise 200 bln yuan on STAR market

China's Nasdaq-style sci-tech innovation board, also known as the STAR market, saw a rapid expansion of listed companies in scientific and technological sectors including semiconductors and intelligent manufacturing, Economic Information Daily reported Monday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :China's Nasdaq-style sci-tech innovation board, also known as the STAR market, saw a rapid expansion of listed companies in scientific and technological sectors including semiconductors and intelligent manufacturing, Economic Information Daily reported Monday.

Since the board started trading on July 22 last year, the STAR market has raised over 200 billion Yuan (about 28.6 billion U.S. Dollars) for 130 listed enterprises with a total market value of more than 2.42 trillion yuan.

The STAR-listed companies mainly focused on the new generation of the information technology industry, high-end equipment manufacturing and bio-pharmaceutical industry, said the newspaper, citing data from financial information provider Wind Info.

The listed companies showed a firm commitment to promoting innovation, with the average investment in research and development accounting for 13 percent of their revenues in the past three years.

According to the newspaper, the STAR board has adopted a slew of institutional innovations since its inception, rendering experience to the A-share market and the pilot registration-based IPO system on the ChiNext stock market, China's Nasdaq-style board for growth enterprises.

Related Topics

Technology China July Market From Industry Billion

Recent Stories

&#039;Hope Probe&#039; is a turning point in era o ..

5 minutes ago

Update on Amir and Shoaib travel plans

8 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General Congratulates UAE on Success ..

9 minutes ago

Polio campaign begins in Pakistan today

9 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council announce ‘Beach Sports Week ..

14 minutes ago

UK-Based Synairgen Says Its COVID-19 Drug Reduces ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.