Science Academy's Facilities To Open For Public Viewing

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 12:44 PM

Science academy's facilities to open for public viewing

The Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) will offer science lovers free access to its large-scale research facilities on its upcoming Public Science Day

China's highest academic institution in natural sciences, CAS will host its 17th Public Science Day from May 22 to 23. More than 100 research institutions under the academy across the country will open key laboratories, botanical gardens, observatories and field stations to the public.

Equipment for public view will include the deep-sea manned submersible Fendouzhe (Striver), which set a national record by diving to a depth of 10,909 meters in the Mariana Trench last year, and a heavy-ion accelerator that can be used in cancer treatment.

Public Science Day has been held since 2004. This year, it will feature both online and offline science popularization activities, such as lectures on astronomy, geography, space exploration, artificial intelligence, the life sciences and the ecosystem.

