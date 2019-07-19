UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Science Fiction Writers Will Help French Army Forecast Future Threats - Report

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 11:03 PM

Science Fiction Writers Will Help French Army Forecast Future Threats - Report

The French military will create a team of science fiction writers who will think out possible future threats, the French Defense Ministry's Defense Innovation Agency (AID) said in a fresh report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) The French military will create a team of science fiction writers who will think out possible future threats, the French Defense Ministry's Defense Innovation Agency (AID) said in a fresh report.

"The agency decided to create a Red Team consisting of 4-5 people responsible for proposing possible destructive scenarios. This unit will be created by the Defense Innovation Agency and the Department of International Relations and Strategy of the Defense Ministry and will consist of forecasters and science fiction writers," the report says.

According to the document, the team will think about possible situations that the military could not have thought of. In particular, the Red Team, posing as a simulated enemy, will think how innovative technologies, such as artificial intelligence, can be used for malicious purposes and will develop ways to counter possible threats.

"Although the existence of the Red Team will be known, its work will be confidential due to its delicate nature and as a precautionary measure, in order not to inspire potential opponents," the report says.

French defense policy requires a renewed and forward-looking analysis of the strategic environment in which France is developing, as well as the nature and form of future threats and new vulnerabilities, the document says.

The Red Team's name is taken from the cybersecurity sector. This term refers to a team of external specialists who simulate an attack or a threat to identify infrastructure vulnerabilities. In information technologies, this term came from the military environment, where it denotes a provisional opponent during exercises.

Related Topics

Attack France From

Recent Stories

Prime Minister visit to Washington to seek reset i ..

43 seconds ago

Mianwali to become model district: Chief Minister ..

45 seconds ago

UN Chief Unable to Verify Facts on Downed Iranian ..

48 seconds ago

China's Vice Foreign Minister hosts reception for ..

50 seconds ago

US Sanctions Four Individuals With Ties to Venezue ..

8 minutes ago

China Counts on Safe Passage Guarantees for Vessel ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.