Science Fiction Writers Will Help French Army Forecast Future Threats - Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) The French military will create a team of science fiction writers who will think out possible future threats, the French Defense Ministry's Defense Innovation Agency (AID) said in a fresh report.

"The agency decided to create a Red Team consisting of 4-5 people responsible for proposing possible destructive scenarios. This unit will be created by the Defense Innovation Agency and the Department of International Relations and Strategy of the Defense Ministry and will consist of forecasters and science fiction writers," the report says.

According to the document, the team will think about possible situations that the military could not have thought of. In particular, the Red Team, posing as a simulated enemy, will think how innovative technologies, such as artificial intelligence, can be used for malicious purposes and will develop ways to counter possible threats.

"Although the existence of the Red Team will be known, its work will be confidential due to its delicate nature and as a precautionary measure, in order not to inspire potential opponents," the report says.

French defense policy requires a renewed and forward-looking analysis of the strategic environment in which France is developing, as well as the nature and form of future threats and new vulnerabilities, the document says.

The Red Team's name is taken from the cybersecurity sector. This term refers to a team of external specialists who simulate an attack or a threat to identify infrastructure vulnerabilities. In information technologies, this term came from the military environment, where it denotes a provisional opponent during exercises.