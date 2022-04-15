Scientific Cooperation Between Russia, China Develops Normally - Chinese Foreign Ministry

Scientific and technical cooperation between Russia and China is developing normally at the moment, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a briefing on Friday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2022) Scientific and technical cooperation between Russia and China is developing normally at the moment, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a briefing on Friday.

On Thursday, the head of the Russian academy of Sciences, Alexander Sergeev, said that most academies of sciences in the West were forced to freeze contacts with Russian partners under current conditions and the Chinese Academy of Sciences also "pressed pause."

"As far as we know, at present, Chinese-Russian scientific and technical cooperation and exchanges are developing normally," he said.

Zhao added that scientific and technical cooperation is an important part of business cooperation between China and Russia, and it "retains good dynamics.

"

Fan Qiang, head of the European Department of International Cooperation Management of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), told Sputnik on Friday that CAS maintains contacts with Russian scientists, there were no interruptions in cooperation.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian troops. In response, the West rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions.