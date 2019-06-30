(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2019) There were twice as many scientific events at this year's Army-2019 Military-Technical Forum near Moscow than before, a deputy chief of staff of the Russian Armed Forces said Sunday.

The 5th edition of the Army-2019 forum was held from June 25-30.

"Today we are wrapping up our work and taking stock of what has been done.

I want to note that the events doubled since 2015 to reach a record 173, which proves increasing interest in scientific discussions of national security and defense," Lt. Gen. Igor Makushev said.

He specified that there had been 113 roundtables, 19 conferences, 23 briefings and 18 ministerial meetings. About 2,500 scientists participated in the scientific part of the forum this year, the official added.