UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Scientist Find Oldest Known Animal Sperm In The World

Sumaira FH 14 seconds ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 06:32 PM

Scientist find oldest known animal sperm in the world

Chinese paleontologists along with their counterparts from Germany and Britain have discovered the oldest known animal sperm in the world in a piece of amber dating 100 million years ago, according to the Nanjing Institute of Geology and Palaeontology affiliated to the Chinese Academy of Sciences

NANJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Chinese paleontologists along with their counterparts from Germany and Britain have discovered the oldest known animal sperm in the world in a piece of amber dating 100 million years ago, according to the Nanjing Institute of Geology and Palaeontology affiliated to the Chinese academy of Sciences.

The research finding has been published in a paper on the Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences. Before this latest discovery, the oldest confirmed animal sperm dated to about 50 million years ago.

The sperm came from a species of crustacean named ostracod. It is minuscule in size -- usually about 1 mm long... but widely distributed in oceans, lakes, swamps, rivers and ponds.

The researchers discovered the ostracod sperm in amber from the Cretaceous Period found in Myanmar. It weighs 0.676 gram and contains 39 ostracod specimens.

Researchers found that the ancient ostracod sperm, more than one-third of the animal's body length, bears a close resemblance to its modern forms. The ancient ostracod could produce giant sperms and engaged in sexual reproduction just like its present-day off-springs.

"Huge sperm can effectively improve the success rate of mating, which may be an important reason for the large ostracod populations," said Wang He, a member of the research team and a researcher with the institute in Nanjing.

Related Topics

World China Germany Nanjing Myanmar May From Million

Recent Stories

Holistic infrastructure development; a priority of ..

17 minutes ago

Motorway gang-rape victim identifies both suspects

36 minutes ago

Bale to complete Spurs move this week: agent

11 seconds ago

Anti-polio campaign arrangements reviewed

12 seconds ago

BISE to hold painting contests

15 seconds ago

More than 200 virus cases at Lebanon's biggest pri ..

20 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.