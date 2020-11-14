UrduPoint.com
Sat 14th November 2020 | 09:13 PM

A scientist picked by Joe Biden to sit on his coronavirus advisory panel as soon as the US election results are out said the entire country had become a virtual hotspot, in an interview published Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) A scientist picked by Joe Biden to sit on his coronavirus advisory panel as soon as the US election results are out said the entire country had become a virtual hotspot, in an interview published Saturday.

Biden claimed victory in the election last week. The official results of the voting are yet to be announced but all major national media have declared the Democrat its winner. Incumbent Donald Trump has refused to concede.

Michael Osterholm, a member of the 13-strong board and an epidemiologist from the University of Minnesota, told The Guardian newspaper that the time to act is now.

"It's important to understand virtually the entire US is becoming a hotspot, which means nothing really is a hotspot any more - everything is," he said.

The panel will be tasked with drafting a blueprint for reversing the epidemic, including by distributing free vaccine shots, conducting massive testing and lobbying for economic relief, the paper said.

The United States leads the global infection and mortality counts, according to data shared by Johns Hopkins University. It accounts for nearly 10.8 million of the world's 53.5 million cases and has registered more than 244,400 virus-related deaths.

