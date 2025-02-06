Scientists' conference kicks off global AI summit in Paris

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Global experts will debate threats from artificial intelligence (AI) at a gathering in Paris on Thursday and Friday, ahead of a summit of world leaders on the fast-moving technology.

Thousands were expected for the event aiming to find common ground on a technology that had upset many business sectors in less than two years -- as well as to keep France and Europe on the map as credible contenders in the AI race.

Paris' ambitions also stretch to stoking citizens' interest in real-world uses of AI, taking stock of global governance of the technology and promoting ethical, accessible and frugal options.

Scientists including Yann LeCun, AI chief for Facebook owner Meta, would discuss its impact on fields including work, health and sustainability from Thursday at the prestigious Polytechnique engineering school.

The Frenchman, one of the fathers of the current wave of AI, and 20 other high-profile researchers dined with Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday, the French president's Elysee Palace office said.

Saturday and Sunday would see talks on AI's impact on culture before heads of state and government from around 100 countries and global tech industry leaders gather on Monday and Tuesday.