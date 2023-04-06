Scientists Confirm Existence of Raccoon Dogs at Wuhan Market Prior to COVID-19 Outbreak

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) Raccoon dogs and other animals susceptible to COVD-19 were sold at the market in Wuhan prior to its closure in 2020 over the coronavirus pandemic, though its still unclear whether they transmitted the infection to humans, according to research conducted by Chinese researchers and published in the journal Nature.

The aim of the research was to analyze the environmental samples collected from different locations within and around the market in Wuhan, the world's first COVID-19 hotspot, in January 2020 to identify possible causes of the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Our study confirmed the existence of raccoon dogs, and other hypothesized/potential SARS-CoV-2 susceptible animals, at the market, prior to its closure," the study read.

At the same time, the researchers said that the studied samples could not prove whether the animals were infected.

"Furthermore, even if the animals were infected, our study does not rule out that human-to-animal transmission occurred, considering the sampling time was after the human infection within the market as reported retrospectively," the research said.

The scientists added that they could not rule out potential introduction of the virus to the market through infected humans or cold chain products, with more work involving internationally coordinated efforts needed to investigate the potential causes of the virus outbreak.

The research was conducted by members of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the Institute of Microbiology of the Chinese academy of Sciences and China's other leading institutions.

In March 2021, the WHO published its report on the origins of COVID-19, saying that the virus was most likely transmitted to humans from bats through an intermediary host, which could be minks, dogs, domestic cats, lions, tigers and raccoon dogs. The team of experts behind the report consisted of 17 Chinese scientists and 17 scientists from other countries, as well as from the WHO and other specialized international organizations. The research was conducted from January 14 to February 10, 2021 in China's Wuhan.