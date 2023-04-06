Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Scientists Confirm Existence Of Raccoon Dogs At Wuhan Market Prior To COVID-19 Outbreak

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 06, 2023 | 09:23 PM

Scientists Confirm Existence of Raccoon Dogs at Wuhan Market Prior to COVID-19 Outbreak

Raccoon dogs and other animals susceptible to COVD-19 were sold at the market in Wuhan prior to its closure in 2020 over the coronavirus pandemic, though its still unclear whether they transmitted the infection to humans, according to research conducted by Chinese researchers and published in the journal Nature

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) Raccoon dogs and other animals susceptible to COVD-19 were sold at the market in Wuhan prior to its closure in 2020 over the coronavirus pandemic, though its still unclear whether they transmitted the infection to humans, according to research conducted by Chinese researchers and published in the journal Nature.

The aim of the research was to analyze the environmental samples collected from different locations within and around the market in Wuhan, the world's first COVID-19 hotspot, in January 2020 to identify possible causes of the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Our study confirmed the existence of raccoon dogs, and other hypothesized/potential SARS-CoV-2 susceptible animals, at the market, prior to its closure," the study read.

At the same time, the researchers said that the studied samples could not prove whether the animals were infected.

"Furthermore, even if the animals were infected, our study does not rule out that human-to-animal transmission occurred, considering the sampling time was after the human infection within the market as reported retrospectively," the research said.

The scientists added that they could not rule out potential introduction of the virus to the market through infected humans or cold chain products, with more work involving internationally coordinated efforts needed to investigate the potential causes of the virus outbreak.

The research was conducted by members of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the Institute of Microbiology of the Chinese academy of Sciences and China's other leading institutions.

In March 2021, the WHO published its report on the origins of COVID-19, saying that the virus was most likely transmitted to humans from bats through an intermediary host, which could be minks, dogs, domestic cats, lions, tigers and raccoon dogs. The team of experts behind the report consisted of 17 Chinese scientists and 17 scientists from other countries, as well as from the WHO and other specialized international organizations. The research was conducted from January 14 to February 10, 2021 in China's Wuhan.

Related Topics

World China Wuhan Same January February March 2020 Market From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sultan Alneyadi set to make history by becoming fi ..

Sultan Alneyadi set to make history by becoming first Arab astronaut to perform ..

27 minutes ago
 UAE, Vietnam sign mutual declaration of intent to ..

UAE, Vietnam sign mutual declaration of intent to begin CEPA talks

27 minutes ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Planning ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Planning, Hamid Shah visits Center of ..

4 minutes ago
 US House Panel Subpoenas Former Prosecutor in Trum ..

US House Panel Subpoenas Former Prosecutor in Trump Finances Probe - Chairman

4 minutes ago
 US Opposes EU Efforts to Offer Ukraine Path to Joi ..

US Opposes EU Efforts to Offer Ukraine Path to Join NATO - Reports

4 minutes ago
 NA Speaker, Deputy Speaker pay tribute to security ..

NA Speaker, Deputy Speaker pay tribute to security personnel for successful oper ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.