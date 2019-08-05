UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Scientists Create Shape Changing Robot Controlled By Light, Magnet

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 02:18 PM

Scientists create shape changing robot controlled by light, magnet

Scientists in the United States developed a kind of remotely-controlled soft robots that can move to a targeted position and be reconfigured into new shapes, revealing potential applications in biotechnology and aerospace

Washington , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Scientists in the United States developed a kind of remotely-controlled soft robots that can move to a targeted position and be reconfigured into new shapes, revealing potential applications in biotechnology and aerospace.

The study published on Friday in the journal Science Advances described the soft robots made of a polymer embedded with magnetic iron microparticles, and controlled by light and magnetic fields.

"We can get it to hold a given shape; we can then return the robot to its original shape or further modify its movement; and we can do this repeatedly," said the paper's corresponding author Joe Tracy, professor of materials science and engineering at North Carolina State University.

The researchers used light from a light-emitting diode (LED) to heat up the material that is relatively stiff under normal conditions, and the polymer became pliable.

Then, they demonstrated that the robot's shape can be remotely controlled by applying a magnetic field.

After the robot took a desired shape, the researchers removed the LED light, and then the robot resumed the original stiffness, locking the shape in place.

In an experimental test, the researchers used the soft robot as a "grabber" for lifting and transporting objects. Also, it can be folded into "flowers" with petals that bend in different directions.

In addition, the researchers developed a computational model to fine-tune the robot's shape, polymer thickness, and the size and direction of the required magnetic field, which helps make a prototype design to accomplish a specific task.

Now, they are working to engineer polymers that respond at different temperatures in order to meet the needs of specific applications.

Related Topics

Robot Bend United States From

Recent Stories

Rehmani seeks UN intervention in worsening IOK sit ..

1 minute ago

Pest scouting must to save cotton

1 minute ago

Trump signs two year budget deal to boost spending ..

1 minute ago

Brazil &#039;would welcome&#039; BRICS-like bloc w ..

20 minutes ago

Smartphone App introduced to let users stay in tou ..

3 minutes ago

S. Korea to spend 7.8 tln won for stable supply of ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.