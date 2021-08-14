Scientists Declare July 2021 Hottest Month in History of Meteorological Observations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2021) The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) announced on Friday in a monthly climate report that July of this year became the warmest month ever recorded.

"July is typically the world's warmest month of the year, but July 2021 outdid itself as the hottest July and month ever recorded. This new record adds to the disturbing and disruptive path that climate change has set for the globe," NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad was quoted as saying in a statement.

The average of the combined land and ocean-surface temperature around the world last month was higher than that of the previous century by 1.67 degrees Fahrenheit, the report also stated.

It also specified July temperature rates by certain regions around the globe. In particular, the rate in Asia topped the previous record registered in 2010, while Europe had its second-highest record after July 2018. Oceania, Africa, South America, and North America also had a top-10 highest July, the report said.