UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Scientists Discover Unidentified Sponge-Like Organisms Under Antarctic Ice Shelf

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 04:55 PM

Scientists Discover Unidentified Sponge-Like Organisms Under Antarctic Ice Shelf

Scientists have discovered unidentified sponge-like life forms living under the Antarctic ice shelf, according to a paper published in the peer-reviewed Frontiers in Marine Science journal on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) Scientists have discovered unidentified sponge-like life forms living under the Antarctic ice shelf, according to a paper published in the peer-reviewed Frontiers in Marine Science journal on Monday.

According to the paper, titled "breaking All the Rules: The First Recorded Hard Substrate Sessile Benthic Community Far Beneath an Antarctic Ice Shelf," scientists drilled access holes through the Filchner Ice Shelf during the austral summer of 2015-2016 and 2016-2017 and used a video camera to record footage of the seabed and water column. At one point, the scientists discovered "a large sub-rounded boulder which is black/gray in color that was found to host a diverse benthic [ocean-bottom] fauna."

"The discovery of an established community consisting of only sessile, probably filter feeding, organisms (sponges and other taxa) on a boulder 260 km [161 miles] from the ice front raises significant questions, especially when the local currents suggest that this community is somewhere between 625 km [388 miles] and 1500 km [932 miles] in the direction of water flow from the nearest region of photosynthesis," the paper reads.

The paper states that the discovery raises many ecology-related questions that are beyond the current state of knowledge.

"The uncertainty around the identity the other stalked and filamentous taxa lies in the lack of detail obtainable from the video. However, they are sessile and have not been observed at any other previous borehole locations," the paper adds.

The paper also raises the issue of what will happen to such life forms in case of ice shelf collapse and stresses the need for international effort to study these communities as their existence challenges the established views on what kind of organism can survive without daylight and has broader implications for the issue of the evolution of the first complex organisms on Earth.

Related Topics

Water Boulder All From

Recent Stories

Realme claims to be one of the Top 5 smartphone br ..

4 minutes ago

Competitors from 43 nationalities take part in Dub ..

8 minutes ago

IHC attack case heard, ATC send accused lawyer to ..

1 minute ago

Lavrov Says EU Keeps Breaking Ties With Russia for ..

1 minute ago

Misbah hints at playing with Malik, Hafeez in T20 ..

1 minute ago

Action to be taken against illegal housing societi ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.