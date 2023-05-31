Scientists From 9 Countries Shortlisted for 2023 Global Energy Prize

Fifteen scientists from nine countries, including Russia, have been shortlisted for the international Global Energy Prize 2023 award, the Global Energy Association said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) Fifteen scientists from nine countries, including Russia, have been shortlisted for the international Global Energy Prize 2023 award, the Global Energy Association said on Wednesday.

"The shortlist of the 2023 Global Energy Prize includes 15 scientists from nine countries: China, India, Japan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, Switzerland and the USA," the association's statement read.

At the first stage of the nomination, the association received 90 submissions from the applicants for the prize from 48 countries. The top five nominees with the highest average scores were shortlisted for each category: Conventional Energy, Non-Conventional Energy and New Ways of Energy Application.

The winners will be determined by the International Award Committee at a closed meeting in July, the association stated.

Nominated in the Conventional Energy category are Vladimir Terzija from Russia, Ljubivoje Popovic from Serbia, Zhongmin Liu and Zhijun Jin from China, and Abdulaziz Al-Qasim from Saudi Arabia.

The candidates in the Non-Conventional Energy category are Zhong Lin Wang and Liejin Guo from China, Bhim Singh from India, Seeram Ramakrishna from Singapore, and Yu Huang from the United States.

The nominees in the New Ways of Energy Application category are Masato Sagawa and Kouki Matsuse from Japan, Ruzhu Wang from China, Mohammad Nazeeruddin from Switzerland, and Amit Goyal from the United States.

The Global Energy Association is a non-profit organization headquartered in Moscow. Since its inception in 2003, 48 scientists from 15 countries have won the prize. The award fund is 39 million rubles ($483,000).