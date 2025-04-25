Open Menu

Scientists From Pakistan, Other Countries Granted Access To China's Chang'e-5 Lunar Samples For ResearchÂ

Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2025 | 03:20 PM

Scientists from Pakistan, other countries granted access to China's Chang'e-5 lunar samples for researchÂ

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) The China National Space Administration (CNSA) has announced that scientists from institutions in Pakistan, France, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom (UK) and the United States (U.S.) have been granted the opportunity to borrow lunar samples collected by the Chang'e-5 mission for scientific research.

At a ceremony for China's Space Day in Shanghai, the agency announced that seven institutions from six countries have been authorized to borrow the lunar samples.

The authorized institutions include the Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) the Institut de Physique du Globe de Paris (IPGP) in France, the University of Cologne in Germany, Osaka University in Japan, the Open University in UK, Brown University in U.S., and the State University of New York at Stony Brook in the United States.

InÂ 2020, China's Chang'e-5 mission retrieved samples from the moon weighing about 1,731 grams.

Shan Zhongde, head of the CNSA, said China's lunar exploration program has always adhered to the principles of equality, mutual benefits, peaceful utilization and win-win cooperation, sharing achievements with the international community.

He added that CNSA will continue to accept international applications for lunar sample research, expressing hope that global scientists will make new discoveries that expand human knowledge and benefit humanity.

In November 2023, CNSA opened applications for international researchers to borrow Chang'e-5 lunar samples. By the end of December 2023, it had received 24 applications from 11 countries and international organizations.

APP/asg

Recent Stories

Muhammad Ahsan Tahir: Driving Pakistan's Digital R ..

Muhammad Ahsan Tahir: Driving Pakistan's Digital Revolution Through Vision and A ..

17 minutes ago
 UN urges Pakistan, India to exercise restraint aft ..

UN urges Pakistan, India to exercise restraint after Pahalgam attack

3 hours ago
 Arshad Nadeem Prepares for Historic Victory at Asi ..

Arshad Nadeem Prepares for Historic Victory at Asian Championship in South Korea

3 hours ago
 Nida Dar takes break from cricket due to mental he ..

Nida Dar takes break from cricket due to mental health

3 hours ago
 At least four killed in in landmine blast near Que ..

At least four killed in in landmine blast near Quetta

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2025

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2025

6 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Za ..

PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who W ..

21 hours ago
 Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for bor ..

Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for border violation

21 hours ago
 PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock ho ..

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today

21 hours ago
 What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cu ..

What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cup 2026 and Champions Trophy 20 ..

21 hours ago
 Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local ..

Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local markets

21 hours ago

More Stories From World