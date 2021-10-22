Scientists in New Zealand Discover Anesthetic Use for Algae Toxin - Reports

UrduPoint.com

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) A team of researchers from New Zealand has discovered that a dangerous toxin found in shellfish can be used in making an effective anesthetic for surgeries, national media reported on Thursday.

"It has amazing potential because it won't necessarily solve the opioid crisis but it is an opioid replacement," Johan Svenson, a researcher from the Cawthron Institute, was quoted as saying by the 1News broadcaster.

The toxin can reportedly be found in shellfish and is incredibly potent if used in the right dosage. The research found that half a liter of water could produce more than 12 million doses of the anesthetic, which will make it cheaper and more accessible to patients from poorer countries, the broadcaster said.

The expected field of application of the new substance will be pain relief medication during and after surgery, especially in children as it is believed to be a safer option than opioid-based anesthetics, 1News said.

The research has been going on for around two decades, with the major stumbling block being mass production of neosaxitoxin. The Cawthron Institute scientists managed to find a way to harvest the toxin in large quantities by growing micro-algae in large tanks.

The drug has gone through its first phase of clinical trials based on 80 subjects, showing long-lasting effects and limited side effects, the news said. Now the medication will have to go through second and third phase trails before facing regulatory approval.

