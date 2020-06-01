UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Scientists Propose New Solution Against Asteroid Threat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 03:30 PM

Scientists propose new solution against asteroid threat

Chinese scientists have proposed a new solution to defend Earth from asteroid strikes, according to a study recently published in the journal Scientific Reports

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Chinese scientists have proposed a new solution to defend Earth from asteroid strikes, according to a study recently published in the journal Scientific Reports.

There are more than 18,000 near-Earth asteroids, of which about 800 are more than one kilometer across. If one of these large objects were to hit Earth, a global catastrophe would result.

Planetary defense technologies including nuclear explosion, kinetic impact, laser ablation, ion beam traction and gravitational drag have been developed to reduce the risk of potentially hazardous asteroids.

Experts from the National Space Science Center (NSSC) under the Chinese academy of Sciences proposed a concept of enhanced kinetic impact to push a hazardous asteroid away from the orbit that crosses Earth's path by hitting it with space rocks.

In this technique, an unmanned spacecraft will be launched to collect more than one hundred tonnes of rocks from a near-Earth asteroid with which to strike an asteroid that poses a threat to the planet.

In simulations designed by researchers, the new method was more effective at deflecting an asteroid than a classic kinetic impact.

Related Topics

China Nuclear From

Recent Stories

OIC states requested to support refugees during CO ..

1 minute ago

Renault Samsung's May sales fall 16 pct on weak ov ..

1 minute ago

5G subscribers in S. Korea top 6 million: data

1 minute ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019 20)

few seconds

Gov't releases Rs 583 bn for development projects

4 seconds ago

Dubai Sports Council and Dubai Police organise for ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.