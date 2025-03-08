Scientists Rally In US Cities To Protest Trump Cuts
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2025 | 10:40 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Scientists rallied in cities across the United States on Friday to denounce efforts by the administration of US President Donald Trump to eliminate key staff across multiple agencies and curb life-saving research.
Since Trump returned to the White House, his government has cut Federal research funding, withdrawn from the World Health Organization and the Paris Climate Agreement, and sought to dismiss hundreds of federal workers working on health and climate research.
In response, researchers, doctors, students, engineers and elected officials took to the streets in New York, Washington, Boston, Chicago and Madison, Wisconsin to vent their fury at what they see as an unprecedented attack on science.
"I have never been so angry," said Jesse Heitner, a researcher at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, who joined more than 1,000 people demonstrating in the US capital.
"They're lighting everything on fire," Heitner told AFP at the Lincoln Memorial.
He felt particularly incensed about the appointment of noted vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr as the head of the Department of Health and Human Services.
"If you put someone in charge of NASA who's a 'Flat Earther,' that's not okay," he said.
- 'Inexcusable' -
"Fund science, not billionaires" and "America was built on science," read some of the signs brandished at the Washington protest.
"What's happening now is unprecedented," said Grover, a university researcher in his 50s who declined to provide further personal details due to professional constraints.
Dressed in a white lab coat and wielding a pink sign that read "Stand Up for Science," he told AFP his employer had urged staff to keep a low profile, fearing financial retribution in the form of suspended or cancelled federal grants.
"I've been around research over 30 years, and what's going on has never happened," he said, adding that the "inexcusable" actions by the federal government would have "long-term repercussions."
- Brain drain? -
Many researchers told AFP about their fears about the future of their grants and other funding.
The suspension of some grants has already led some universities to reduce the number of students accepted into doctoral programs or research positions.
For those just getting started in their careers, the concern is palpable.
"I should be at home studying, instead of having to be here defending my right to have a job," said Rebecca Glisson, a 28-year-old doctoral student in neuroscience.
Glisson is due to defend her thesis at her program in Maryland next week, but feels apprehensive about her future beyond that, as funding for the laboratory she had planned to work for has been cut.
Chelsea Gray, a 34-year-old environmental scientist working on shark preservation, had dreamed of working for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, one of the federal agencies under particular threat over its climate research.
Instead, she has begun the process of obtaining an Irish passport.
"I did everything right and set myself up for success, and I've watched my entire career path crumble before my eyes," Gray told AFP.
"I want to stay and serve the United States as a United States citizen," she said.
"But if that option is not available to me, I need to keep all doors open."
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 March 2025
Use of starvation as weapon war crime in Gaza: UN
TiKay revealed as Official Mascot of FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Seychelles 2025
Abdullah bin Zayed, Ukrainian Foreign Minister discuss strengthening cooperation
Italy's Salerno School of Medicine awards Abdulla Al Hamed Honorary Doctorate in ..
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed joins government employees for Ramadan Iftar at Bar ..
Frontline Heroes Office celebrates International Women’s Day 2025
UAE, EU strengthen cooperation on energy, climate, water in lead-up to COP30, 20 ..
Mansour bin Zayed attends Ramadan Iftar banquet with judiciary
Ministry of Culture launches National Policy for Preservation of Modern Architec ..
Dubai Future Foundation announces funding for 24 research projects from 13 unive ..
More Stories From World
-
Scientists rally in US cities to protest Trump cuts1 minute ago
-
Six dead, hundreds evacuated in Argentina floods11 minutes ago
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Indian Wells results - 3rd update11 minutes ago
-
Israel army says struck Hezbollah 'military sites' in south Lebanon11 minutes ago
-
Griekspoor stuns top-seeded Zverev, avenges French Open 'heartbreak11 minutes ago
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Indian Wells results - 2nd update21 minutes ago
-
Griekspoor stuns top-seeded Zverev, avenges French Open 'heartbreak21 minutes ago
-
Independence in focus in Greenland vote, with Trump as backdrop21 minutes ago
-
Hackman died of natural causes, a week after wife: medical examiner21 minutes ago
-
Five things to know about Greenland21 minutes ago
-
Trump's tariff rollback brings limited respite as new levies loom21 minutes ago
-
'Not clicking' - top seed Zverev crashes out in Indian Wells opener41 minutes ago