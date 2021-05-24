UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Scientists Restore Partial Sight In Blind Man

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 10:17 PM

Scientists restore partial sight in blind man

Scientists have for the first time managed to partially restore the sight of a blind patient by altering his cells, according to the results of a groundbreaking study published on Monday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Scientists have for the first time managed to partially restore the sight of a blind patient by altering his cells, according to the results of a groundbreaking study published on Monday.

The technique known as optogenetics, which has been developed in the field of neuroscience over the last 20 years, involves genetically altering cells so they produce more light-sensitive proteins.

In some cases of blindness, known as inherited photoreceptor diseases, light-sensing cells in the retina that use proteins to deliver visual information to the brain via the optic nerve progressively degenerate.

Scientists in Europe and the US recruited a man who had lost his sight due to an inherited photoreceptor disease 40 years ago and began treating him with optogenetic techniques.

Related Topics

Europe Man

Recent Stories

UAE hosts virtual meetings of Abu Dhabi Dialogue

36 minutes ago

France back at Airport Show to support expectation ..

36 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs virtual meeting of Educa ..

51 minutes ago

Airport Show’s 20th edition opens in Dubai on a ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Economy issues 15,475 new licenses during Q1 ..

1 hour ago

Pandemic encourages people to use creativity again ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.