UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Scientists Scramble To Study Coronavirus-Induced Smell And Taste Loss

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 11:31 PM

Scientists Scramble to Study Coronavirus-Induced Smell and Taste Loss

Hundreds of scientists all over the world are working together to make sense of one of the new coronavirus's symptoms, the loss of smell or taste, which can be partial or total and may last for weeks

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) Hundreds of scientists all over the world are working together to make sense of one of the new coronavirus's symptoms, the loss of smell or taste, which can be partial or total and may last for weeks.

The Global Consortium for Chemosensory Research is led by Prof. Jerome Golebiowski from University Cote d'Azur, part of France's state scientific research agency CNRS.

"Many patients infected with COVID-19 have lost the sense of taste (ageusia) or smell (anosmia). More than 500 researchers from 38 countries have formed the Global Consortium for Chemosensory Research to study this phenomenon," CNRS said.

The agency has published a short anonymous questionnaire in more than 20 languages for current and recovered coronavirus patients in a bid to establish the frequency and the nature of these symptoms.

Related Topics

World France May All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Obama endorses Biden for president to 'heal' Ameri ..

2 minutes ago

Trump eyes reopening US economy but sparks polemic ..

2 minutes ago

Zelenskyy Sees Situation With COVID-19 in Ukraine ..

5 minutes ago

Tsitsipas 'trying to learn' French during coronavi ..

5 minutes ago

President rules out possibility of national gov, s ..

5 minutes ago

Last passengers of virus-hit cruise ship off Urugu ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.