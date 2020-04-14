Scientists Scramble to Study Coronavirus-Induced Smell and Taste Loss

Hundreds of scientists all over the world are working together to make sense of one of the new coronavirus's symptoms, the loss of smell or taste, which can be partial or total and may last for weeks

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) Hundreds of scientists all over the world are working together to make sense of one of the new coronavirus's symptoms, the loss of smell or taste, which can be partial or total and may last for weeks.

The Global Consortium for Chemosensory Research is led by Prof. Jerome Golebiowski from University Cote d'Azur, part of France's state scientific research agency CNRS.

"Many patients infected with COVID-19 have lost the sense of taste (ageusia) or smell (anosmia). More than 500 researchers from 38 countries have formed the Global Consortium for Chemosensory Research to study this phenomenon," CNRS said.

The agency has published a short anonymous questionnaire in more than 20 languages for current and recovered coronavirus patients in a bid to establish the frequency and the nature of these symptoms.